MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. Scotland may enter Russia’s sphere of influence in the event of a successful referendum on the independence of the autonomy that is part of the United Kingdom, foreign policy expert Azim Ibrahimi said in an interview with Express.

According to the specialist, after the departure of British companies from independent Scotland, Edinburgh will need economic support that Russia or China can provide.

November 30, 17:10 The Foreign Office commented on the decision of the British Armed Forces on a referendum in Scotland

“Business will definitely leave from there. Scotland and Edinburgh are leaders in life insurance, and most companies from this area have already said that they will have to leave. <…> And when your economy is not protected, people like [президент России Владимир] Putin will certainly try to help Scotland,” Ibrahimi said.

The expert is convinced that the withdrawal of autonomy from the metropolis will significantly weaken London and deal a blow to its security.

“Britain will be in a very strange and dangerous situation,” he concluded.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoken many times about plans to hold a referendum in 2023, but former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss said they would not allow it, as the inhabitants of the northern part of the island had already expressed their will in 2014.

The current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, also ruled out a vote and called for respect for the results of the last plebiscite. Then 45 percent of the citizens were in favor of secession. One of the latest surveys by the research company Survation, conducted on September 28 and 29, showed that 41% of Scots support independence from the UK, 59% oppose it.

