MOSCOW, December 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian energy company DTEK announced on Monday that, together with Hitachi Energy Ukraine and Hitachi Energy Poland, it delivered 52 transformers to Ukraine to replace damaged equipment and restore the country’s power supply.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of the DTEK Group and Hitachi Energy Ukraine and Hitachi Energy Poland, 52 transformers arrived in Ukraine to restore power supply. New transformers, which are urgently needed to quickly restore light in the homes of Ukrainians, should replace those damaged by Russian missiles and drones,” it says. in DTEK’s Facebook post*.

According to the energy company, “this is unprecedented assistance and support from the international partner Hitachi Energy”, since the company has set up its own production of transformers in such a way that “the order for Ukraine has become the highest priority.” It is reported that the necessary equipment was manufactured and delivered three times faster than the previously announced deadlines.

Earlier, former Energy Minister Ivan Plachkov said that Ukraine is experiencing a large shortage of equipment to support the energy system, there are no powerful transformers left in reserve, and the production of new units may take up to six months. In turn, the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, previously reported that Ukraine is looking for equipment to repair and restore damaged energy system facilities “all over the world “, previously prepared equipment is being used up due to new missile strikes.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.

*The activities of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.