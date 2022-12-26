Floods in the southern Philippines leave at least six dead | News

At least six people have died and 19 remain missing as a result of severe flooding affecting the southern and eastern Philippines.

According to the Civil Defense of the island country, more than 44,000 people have had to evacuate their homes due to the rains and flooding of rivers, especially on the southern island of Mindanao.

The Philippine rescue force reported that over the weekend they rescued more than 176 people from the waters in the province of Misamis Oriental, in the north of the island of Mindanao.

For its part, the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (Ndrrmc) reported the day before that in the same area there were six deaths, three injuries and 19 missing.

The Meteorological Service in the Philippines warned of torrential rains since Saturday in the regions of Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan, in the center and south of the country.

The coast guard reported the rescue of at least 20 families in the city of Ozamiz and the town of Clarín in the Philippine province of Misamis Oriental.

PASKO SA EVACUATION CENTER

Ganito ang naging sitwasyon ng ilan sa ating mga kababayan sa Misamis Occidental dahil sa pagbaha sa ilang kahapon municipality, ika-25 ng Disyembre 2022. pic.twitter.com/kgewevH8z1

— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph)

December 25, 2022

Hit by between 15 and 20 cyclones each year, the Philippines is ranked among the nations most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

