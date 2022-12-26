Maoist leader appointed as Nepal’s prime minister | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), who led the Maoist insurgency from 1996 to 2006 and chairs the Communist Party (Maoist Center), will be Nepal’s new prime minister.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nepal exceeds 54,000 cases of dengue since last July

Dahal breaks with the social democratic Nepali Congress and allies with the Marxist-Leninists, after coming third in parliamentary elections on November 20.

However, in the end, it has had the support of 169 deputies out of the 275 that make up the lower house of Parliament.

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)’s Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ set to be the next PM of Nepal after getting the backing of KP Sharma Oli’s CPN-UML & other parties. pic.twitter.com/OLc22hCjR0

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant)

December 25, 2022

Dahal claimed the position after it became known that he had the support of all parties present in Parliament except for the Nepali Congress, which fell two seats short of a majority in the last elections, the Socialist United Communist Party and the Communist Party Unified Socialist and the Democratic Socialist Party.

Dahal has returned to power for the third time with the support of the Marxist-Leninist communists — the main opposition force — and a dozen other minority parties, hours after he broke away from the ruling alliance led by the prime minister. outgoing, Sher Bahadur Deuba.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report