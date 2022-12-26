World

China responds to the US with military exercises near Taiwan | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Command of the Eastern Theater of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) reported this Sunday that it carried out military exercises of various specialties and types of troops near the island of Taiwan in response to provocations by the United States (USA) in the vicinity of the island that Beijing considers its legitimate territory.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China considers relations with Russia to be rock-solid

PLA spokesman Shi Yi confirmed that “the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command organized joint patrols of various specialties and types of troops and practical military exercises in the air and sea space around the area on December 25.” Taiwan Island”.

According to local media, the command spokesman described the maneuvers as “China’s decisive response to the recent escalation of provocative actions by the US” in relation to Taiwan.

chancellor of #China called today at #USA to find a way to get along, maintain peace and stability in the world, instead of concentrating on encouraging rivalry and stopping its development in a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/pu37WZWboR

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)
December 23, 2022

On November 22, the Chinese authorities specified that the Taiwan question constitutes the main “red line” in bilateral relations with the US and ratified their rejection of any type of interference.

Likewise, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe declared that the one-China principle constitutes one of the priorities of the Asian nation and the Taiwan question is “an impassable red line.”

Similarly, on December 9, China demanded that the US respect its sovereignty and cut military ties with the island of Taiwan, by rejecting the inclusion in its National Defense Authorization Law of direct military loans and arms sales. fast track to that insular territory.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Iran arrests UK-linked riot ringleaders | News

1 hour ago

Türkiye condemns attack on Kurds in Paris | News

3 hours ago

Eight snow-buried skiers found alive in Austria | News

4 hours ago

The death toll from winter storms in the US rises to 34 | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.