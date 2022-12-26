Iran arrests UK-linked riot ringleaders | News

Report This Content

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC9) in Kerman province, southwestern Iran, reported on Sunday that it had identified and neutralized a network of secret agents acting under UK directives.

In a statement, the Public Relations Office of the Saralá division of the IRGC explained that the Zagros network was made up of counterrevolutionary individuals, a part of whom were operating outside the country.

He added that part of this group was dedicated to leading the recent riots against the country’s political regime and were in charge of planning, orientation, content production and actions to materialize these events.

According to press reports, among the detainees there are people with dual nationality who were captured when they tried to escape the country.

In addition to the arrests, the groups and channels created by these agents on social platforms were blocked.

The statement expanded that IRGC Intelligence continues its operations to arrest other internal and external elements of the network. He expanded that the authorities will provide more information to public opinion depending on the evolution of the operation.

The riots in Iran were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, which occurred on September 16 when said young woman was in the custody of the so-called Morale Police for violating the Islamic dress code. Subsequently, the Iranian authorities abolished that police force.

Tehran has denounced that the riots were organized with the complicity of the United States, Israel and several European states.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



