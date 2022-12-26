Türkiye condemns attack on Kurds in Paris | News

Report This Content

The spokesman for the Türkiye presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, condemned this Sunday the attack that took the lives of three citizens of Kurdish origin, this Friday, in the French capital, Paris, and classified the protests that took place after the fact as terrorists.

In a message posted on the social network Twitter, Kalin attributed the protests, part of which turned violent, to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization considered terrorist by Türkiye.

In his message, the spokesman stated: “This is the PKK in France. The same terrorist organization that you support in Syria. The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces in the last 40 years. Now they burn the streets of Paris. Will you remain silent?”, he questioned.

In another message, Kalin showed a video of a protest in which thousands of people chanted in French the slogan: “We are all PKK.”

The official urged public opinion not to confuse the Kurdish community with terrorist individuals. In addition, he recalled that his country always alerted France that protecting the Kurdish militias could turn against it.

This Friday, a 69-year-old French citizen shot at several people at the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish cultural center in the French capital. The attacker killed three people and injured three others. He is charged with murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence.

This Friday and Saturday thousands of people, including Kurdish sympathizers, took to the streets in rejection of the murders and clashed with the Police, resulting in dozens of injuries (among them 31 gendarmes) and at least 11 detainees.

Protesters damaged street furniture, overturned cars, set containers on fire and broke shop windows.

The spokesman for the Turkish Islamist AKP party, Ömer Çelik, condemned the racist and fascist nature of the shooting. In addition, he attributed it to the increase “in xenophobia, Islamophobia and the rejection of immigrants in politics and in the media in France.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



