Eight snow-buried skiers found alive in Austria | News

Rescue brigades found eight of ten skiers missing after being buried by a snow avalanche that occurred this Sunday in western Austria.

According to the Vorarlberg State Security Advisor, Christian Gantner, six of the rescued people are unharmed and two were injured, for which one of them was transferred to the hospital in the city of Bludenz (in Vorarlberg) and the other to a clinic in Innsbruck, capital of the neighboring state of Tyrol.

The whereabouts of two people are still unknown. Eight helicopters, around 200 members of the Police and other forces, and dogs trained for these tasks participate in the search operation.

Thanks to a video filmed by a witness, the authorities confirmed that ten skiers had been buried by the avalanche, an official from the tourist office of the winter sports resort Lech-Zürs, Hermann Fercher, told the media.

The avalanche occurred at 3:00 p.m. local time, from a height of 2,720 meters, and hit a ski slope in Lech-Zürs. Although its causes are still unknown, local rescue services had warned of avalanche risk in the area and in Tyrol.

In order to find the remaining people, tourist establishments in the area were asked to report missing clients.

As of 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, no one had been reported missing by family or friends, but the authorities were contemplating the possibility that these two people are foreigners.

Fercher told local media that the rescue operation will continue all night if necessary. According to local media, the search was interrupted after 9:00 p.m. local time and is expected to resume early this Monday.

