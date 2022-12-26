The death toll from winter storms in the US rises to 34 | News

The US authorities on Sunday increased to 34 the death toll from the winter storm Elliot that hits much of the country.

The governor of the state of New York reported on Sunday that at least seven people died from the storm.

In the last few days, 12 deaths have been reported in the state of New York; 10 in Ohio; six in Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky. Deaths were also reported in Vermont, Colorado and Wisconsin.

A massive winter storm has left at least 28 people dead & about 380,000 homes & businesses without power across the US, where more than 8,000 flights have been canceled since Friday due to the Arctic blast.#USES #ArcticBlast pic.twitter.com/HOKYXqmMfB

— ��Sarwar �� (@ferozwala)

December 25, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported that 39,000 homes are without power in the state, 27,000 of which are in Erie County.

Kathy Hochul warned that the number of fatalities due to the storm could increase in the next few hours due to the fact that there are people trapped in homes and vehicles by heavy snowfall.

Western New Yorkers: local travel bans remain in place.

Please continue to stay off the roads so that our crews can plow and we can get resources to those in need.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul)

December 25, 2022

More than 55 million people are under alert for low temperatures, with December 25 being the coldest since 1983 for cities like Miami, Tampa and Orlando in the state of Florida.

The magnitude of winter storm Elliot ranges from the Great Lakes near Canada to the border with Mexico.

Travel conditions remain challenging in the Great Lakes & Northwest. Additional heavy lake effect snow impacts already hard-hit locations. Warm air over entrenched arctic air is producing significant icing in the Northwest. Light wintry mix/snow will move across the central US pic.twitter.com/C8IyFk8x91

—National Weather Service (@NWS)

December 25, 2022

The United States Weather Service (NWS) indicated that temperatures are well below normal from the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

According to poweroutage.us, as of Sunday afternoon around 200,000 people were without power.

Because of winter storm Elliot, more than 3,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve, while 2,000 flights were canceled on December 25.





