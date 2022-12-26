World
Ex-President of Maldives sentenced to 11 years in prison over island lease case
MOSCOW, December 25 – RIA Novosti. A court in the Maldives has sentenced former President Abdullah Yameen to 11 years in prison for bribery and money laundering and ordered him to pay a fine of $5 million, reports the Associated Press.
“The court found Yamin guilty of taking money for renting an island that belongs to the state … He gave him seven years in prison for money laundering and four years for taking a bribe,” the agency reports.
Abdullah Yamin was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 on charges of money laundering. In mid-December 2018, a criminal court in the Maldives froze 100 million Maldivian rufiyaas (about $6.5 million) in Yameen’s bank accounts in connection with an investigation into the possibility of financial fraud. In November 2021, the Supreme Court of the Maldives overturned the five-year prison sentence previously imposed on the former president of the country.
The retrial of the former president of the country began in January 2022.
