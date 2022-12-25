Death toll in Thai Navy corvette Sukhothai crash rises to 18

BANGKOK, December 25 – RIA Novosti. The number of bodies found in a search and rescue operation following the December 18 sinking of the Thai Navy’s Sukhothai corvette has risen to 18, with 11 still missing, a Navy spokesman told reporters at a briefing on Sunday evening.

Earlier it was reported about 6 confirmed deaths. The search and rescue operation in the area of ​​the shipwreck has been going on for a week.

“At the moment, the number of bodies delivered to the shore is 18, of which 7 have been identified, 11 are being identified or will be identified in the next two to three days. Another 11 people are still considered missing,” Vice Admiral Phichai Lochusakun, commander of the First Thai Navy District.

He noted that in recent days, Navy rescuers and volunteers have been finding the bodies of the dead closer to the shore. On Monday, the search will be focused on the strip of sea along the coastline and on the coast, especially since weather conditions are deteriorating again, and will not contribute to successful search activities on the high seas, said the commander of the First District of the Navy.

On Sunday evening, 76 sailors out of 105 who were on the Sukhothai corvette at the time of death were rescued. Rescuers found 18 bodies of the dead, 11 of which are being identified at the Institute of Forensic Medical Examination or will be taken there in the near future. There are currently 11 people missing. The search and rescue operation continues with the forces of the Navy, police and volunteers.

Corvette “Sukhothai” sank on December 18 between 23.30 and 00.00 hours local time in a severe storm a few hours after water entered the electrical systems of the ship during a roll on board and a short circuit, as a result of which all main units stopped working, including engines and pumps for pumping out water. The Thai Navy has announced that the search and rescue operation will be carried out until there is complete clarity on every sailor missing during the disaster. The command also promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of the corvette.

The corvette was built at the Tacoma shipyard in Washington state, USA, in the mid-1980s and entered service with the Thai Navy in February 1987. The ship was intended for patrolling, including solo, as well as for anti-submarine warfare and air defense as part of groups of ships. Sukhothai was supposed to be decommissioned in early 2027, after the 40-year service life of ships of this class, adopted by the Thai Navy.