At least 26 people became victims of a snow storm in the United States, media write

WASHINGTON, December 25 – RIA Novosti. At least 26 people died due to a snow storm in the United States and hundreds of thousands were left without power, according to CNN.

It is noted that the elements hit the city of Buffalo in the state of New York most strongly, where more than one meter of snow fell by Sunday.

In addition, because of the storm, roads were blocked, thousands of flights were canceled, electrical substations were paralyzed, and heat supply was interrupted. In the states of Maine and New York, about 250,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity.

Collectively, according to the publication, more than 55 million people in the United States continue to face various threats due to cold weather.

Energy company Con Edison recommended that New Yorkers save electricity, gas and heat due to increased cold weather and increased load on networks in the region. Also, PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million customers in 13 different states and the District of Columbia, asked its customers to conserve electricity.