World

The diplomatic mission checks information about the Russians among the victims in Austria

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






VIENNA, 25 Dec – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Austria is checking whether there are Russians among the victims of the avalanche in the federal state of Vorarlberg, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Sunday.
In the ski resort of Lech / Zürs in Austria, in the federal state of Vorarlberg, searches are underway for allegedly 10 people who were caught in an avalanche, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported earlier. The avalanche descended on Sunday afternoon. One person was found, he was injured. The search continues with the help of searchlights, about 100 people, specially trained dogs, as well as helicopters are involved in the rescue action – only three cars are involved from neighboring Tyrol, the newspaper writes.
“We are in close contact with the local authorities, we are checking the presence of citizens of the Russian Federation among the victims. We urge you to follow the safety rules and in no case leave the tracks reserved for skiing,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.
December 6, 11:47

In Buryatia, a tourist was injured due to an avalanche

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Medvedev called attempts to expand NATO preparation for war with Russia

34 mins ago

The West has driven itself into a cage, said Medvedev

53 mins ago

Medvedev noted the growth of geopolitical tensions in the world

1 hour ago

Medvedev predicted a change in the energy order for the West

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.