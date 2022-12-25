The diplomatic mission checks information about the Russians among the victims in Austria

VIENNA, 25 Dec – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Austria is checking whether there are Russians among the victims of the avalanche in the federal state of Vorarlberg, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Sunday.

In the ski resort of Lech / Zürs in Austria, in the federal state of Vorarlberg, searches are underway for allegedly 10 people who were caught in an avalanche, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported earlier. The avalanche descended on Sunday afternoon. One person was found, he was injured. The search continues with the help of searchlights, about 100 people, specially trained dogs, as well as helicopters are involved in the rescue action – only three cars are involved from neighboring Tyrol, the newspaper writes.

“We are in close contact with the local authorities, we are checking the presence of citizens of the Russian Federation among the victims. We urge you to follow the safety rules and in no case leave the tracks reserved for skiing,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.