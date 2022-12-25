World
The West has driven itself into a cage, said Medvedev
MOSCOW, December 25 – RIA Novosti. The West has driven itself into a cage, turning into a besieged fortress, the entrances to which are tightly closed by walls, it is not able to offer any new ideas that can bring humanity forward, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.
“The dreams of the West about a unipolar world, where one can reign supreme and dictate one’s will, have not come true. Moreover: in modern conditions, the West is not at all able to offer the world any new ideas that can bring humanity forward, solve global problems, and ensure collective security” , – Medvedev wrote in his article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
He added that there is a global ideological and philosophical collapse of the Western worldview, its model of the world order, which is especially noticeable in modern realities. According to him, “a curious metamorphosis” is taking place.
“In the old days, the term “iron curtain” meant the blockade of objectionable countries or their associations, which needed to be isolated from the rest of the global society in one way or another. Now it is obvious that the Western world is gradually turning into a besieged fortress, the entrances to which it tightly closes with walls (by the way , often quite real), locks and concretes from the inside. He encloses himself in a cage – while the rest of the world lives quietly in the wild. There he is dear. Let him live on a reservation, “said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
