“In the old days, the term “iron curtain” meant the blockade of objectionable countries or their associations, which needed to be isolated from the rest of the global society in one way or another. Now it is obvious that the Western world is gradually turning into a besieged fortress, the entrances to which it tightly closes with walls (by the way , often quite real), locks and concretes from the inside. He encloses himself in a cage – while the rest of the world lives quietly in the wild. There he is dear. Let him live on a reservation, “said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.