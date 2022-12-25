World
Medvedev noted the growth of geopolitical tensions in the world
MOSCOW, December 25 – RIA Novosti. Geopolitical tensions in the world are constantly growing, while the United States has not lost the habit of doing business in its favorite primitive cowboy style, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is convinced.
“Geopolitical tensions are constantly growing. The United States has not yet lost the habit of doing business in its beloved primitive cowboy style:” if you don’t like the way the table is set, knock it over. wants to obey. China, India, the countries of the Middle East are strengthening their positions in the world market. Latin America and Africa are completely unwilling to obey the dictates of the United States,” Medvedev wrote in his article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
He added that Russia has enough partners and like-minded people on these continents, with whom it is now conducting an intensive dialogue.
“At the end of this year, I had many talks with the leaders of a number of such states. And each of my interlocutors invariably confirmed their rejection of the methods that Washington and its allies are operating on the world stage,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council noted.
