World

Medvedev predicted a change in the energy order for the West

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 25 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev believes that the rivalry between the West and the rest of the world will continue to grow, in the future, a gradual change in the economic and energy structures in the countries of the “anti-Russian bloc” and the emergence of new reserve currencies are expected.
“The fiercest rivalry between the West and the rest of the world will continue to grow. The contradictions between the recent allies in the anti-Russian bloc will also intensify. In the future, a gradual change in the economic and energy structures in these countries is coming. New reserve currencies will also appear,” Medvedev wrote in his article in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.
He is convinced that Russia will have to take its special place in the new world, relying on the new rules of partnership and cooperation with friendly states, and “do everything to ensure its security, independence and sovereignty in key areas, from finance to science” .
Yesterday, 23:31

The West has driven itself into a cage, said Medvedev

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The media reported the release of eight people from an avalanche in Austria

37 mins ago

Russia and Azerbaijan discuss border security with Armenia | News

8 hours ago

Afghan government orders new restriction against women | News

9 hours ago

British railways continue work stoppage on Christmas Eve | News

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.