Medvedev predicted a change in the energy order for the West

MOSCOW, December 25 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev believes that the rivalry between the West and the rest of the world will continue to grow, in the future, a gradual change in the economic and energy structures in the countries of the “anti-Russian bloc” and the emergence of new reserve currencies are expected.
“The fiercest rivalry between the West and the rest of the world will continue to grow. The contradictions between the recent allies in the anti-Russian bloc will also intensify. In the future, a gradual change in the economic and energy structures in these countries is coming. New reserve currencies will also appear,” Medvedev wrote in his article in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.
He is convinced that Russia will have to take its special place in the new world, relying on the new rules of partnership and cooperation with friendly states, and “do everything to ensure its security, independence and sovereignty in key areas, from finance to science” .
