World

The media reported the release of eight people from an avalanche in Austria

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






VIENNA, 25 Dec – RIA Novosti. Eight people have been released from an avalanche in Austria, and the search for two more continues, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.
In the ski resort of Lech / Zürs in Austria, in the federal state of Vorarlberg, searches are underway for allegedly 10 people who were caught in an avalanche, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported earlier. The avalanche descended on Sunday afternoon. The Russian Embassy in Austria is checking whether there are Russians among the victims of the avalanche in the federal state of Vorarlberg, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Sunday.
“Eight people were found alive. Two more people continue to be searched. The operation will continue for as long as all this is not determined,” Kronen Zeitung wrote.
The publication adds that the chances of finding people five hours after the avalanche is “limited” if they are covered with snow. The thickness of the snow cover on the mountain is currently about 4 meters. Searches are currently being conducted by rescuers with the help of searchlights and service dogs, eight helicopters that previously participated in the operation stopped their flights in the evening.
November 17, 15:21Tourism

Avalanche danger declared in mountains near Tashkent

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Medvedev predicted a change in the energy order for the West

16 mins ago

Russia and Azerbaijan discuss border security with Armenia | News

8 hours ago

Afghan government orders new restriction against women | News

9 hours ago

British railways continue work stoppage on Christmas Eve | News

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.