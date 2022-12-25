The media reported the release of eight people from an avalanche in Austria

VIENNA, 25 Dec – RIA Novosti. Eight people have been released from an avalanche in Austria, and the search for two more continues, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

In the ski resort of Lech / Zürs in Austria, in the federal state of Vorarlberg, searches are underway for allegedly 10 people who were caught in an avalanche, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported earlier. The avalanche descended on Sunday afternoon. The Russian Embassy in Austria is checking whether there are Russians among the victims of the avalanche in the federal state of Vorarlberg, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Sunday.

“Eight people were found alive. Two more people continue to be searched. The operation will continue for as long as all this is not determined,” Kronen Zeitung wrote.

The publication adds that the chances of finding people five hours after the avalanche is “limited” if they are covered with snow. The thickness of the snow cover on the mountain is currently about 4 meters. Searches are currently being conducted by rescuers with the help of searchlights and service dogs, eight helicopters that previously participated in the operation stopped their flights in the evening.