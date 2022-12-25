World

Russia and Azerbaijan discuss border security with Armenia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed security issues on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliev, the Kremlin reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Putin highlights stability of the Russian economy

“Some issues of the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed, related, in particular, to the guarantee of security on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the note said.

During the conversation, the Russian president congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on his birthday.

�������� Vladimir Putin discussed with Ilham Aliyev the implementation of trilateral agreements related to guaranteeing security on the border between #Armenia and Azerbaijan.

– Empire Armenia ���� (@ImperioArmenia)
December 24, 2022

The conversation between Putin and Aliev comes hours after the call between the leaders of Azerbaijan and France, Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Elysee, the president received a commitment from his Azerbaijani counterpart to open the Lachín corridor, the only land connection with the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, blocked by Baku since December 12.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Afghan government orders new restriction against women | News

1 hour ago

British railways continue work stoppage on Christmas Eve | News

3 hours ago

At least one dead leaves shooting in a US shopping center | News

4 hours ago

Kurds protest in France after xenophobic shooting in the capital | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.