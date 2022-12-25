Russia and Azerbaijan discuss border security with Armenia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed security issues on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliev, the Kremlin reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Putin highlights stability of the Russian economy

“Some issues of the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed, related, in particular, to the guarantee of security on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the note said.

During the conversation, the Russian president congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on his birthday.

�������� Vladimir Putin discussed with Ilham Aliyev the implementation of trilateral agreements related to guaranteeing security on the border between #Armenia and Azerbaijan.

– Empire Armenia ���� (@ImperioArmenia)

December 24, 2022

The conversation between Putin and Aliev comes hours after the call between the leaders of Azerbaijan and France, Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Elysee, the president received a commitment from his Azerbaijani counterpart to open the Lachín corridor, the only land connection with the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, blocked by Baku since December 12.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report