Afghan government orders new restriction against women | News

The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all domestic and foreign non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend the employment of women, allegedly because some employees were not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

UN rejects exclusion of Afghan women from universities

The ban was the latest restrictive measure by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms.

The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any NGO that does not comply with the order will have its license to operate in Afghanistan revoked.

The heroic women of Afghanistan out on the streets of Herat today to protest against the Taliban’s BAN on female students going to university. They scream “cowards” at the Taliban.

The Taliban fire water canons at the protesters. pic.twitter.com/9O34xFFbf6

— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam)

December 24, 2022

The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct” veil or hijab. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or just Afghan women working in NGOs.

“In case of non-compliance with the directive (…) the license of the organization that was issued by this ministry will be cancelled,” the notification specifies.

The announcement comes just four days after the Taliban government decided to indefinitely ban Afghan women from attending public and private universities in the country.

The Taliban’s minister of economy announces that women are not allowed to work for NGOs; if this isn’t a war against women of Afghanistan, what is it? This despicable move confirms what has been clear for months– the Taliban’s intention to erase women from public life. pic.twitter.com/QCsyTbBp6P

— Fereshta Abbasi (@FereshtaAbbasi)

December 24, 2022

In this regard this Saturday, the security forces of the Taliban repressed a protest by dozens of women in western Afghanistan who were demonstrating against the veto on university education imposed this week throughout the country.

The Taliban used a water cannon against the women who took to the streets of the city of Herat to ask the students to return to the classrooms, after access to female university education was suspended last Monday.

Last Thursday the Taliban forcefully repressed a demonstration in which dozens of women participated, mostly students and social activists, in Kabul.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



