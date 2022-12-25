British railways continue work stoppage on Christmas Eve | News

World

Railway workers in the United Kingdom continued the mobilizations this Saturday to demand better wages, which has affected transportation on a day of great mobility due to the celebration of Christmas Eve.

Border police start strike in UK

The National Maritime, Rail and Transport Union (RMT) rejected the five percent wage increase offered by the Network Rail company while demanding a seven percent rise against inflation above 10 percent.

In this regard, there have been closures on the Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway and South Western Railway, meanwhile, millions of people have been forced to travel on roads, increasing journey time by 14 percent.

At the same time, accidents have been reported on the M1, as well as flooding on other roads, which is why the M25 was partially closed. This situation has caused major traffic jams on the eve of Christmas Day.

Similarly, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) announced that it will maintain the strike until the end of the year, which affects the airports of Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Accordingly, the general secretary of the PCS, Mark Serwotka, pointed out that the demonstrations will increase next January unless the public administration sits at the negotiating table.

Various sectors of British workers have demonstrated as a result of the loss of the purchasing power of their salaries in the face of growing inflation in the winter that various national media have described as that of “discontent.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

