At least one dead leaves shooting in a US shopping center | News

A 19-year-old boy died this Friday night in a shooting that caused the closure of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in the northern United States (USA), less than two days before Christmas Eve.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says that around 7:50 p.m. local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working at the mall at the time of the shooting.

Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving between 5 and 9 people. The youth was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bystander was hit by a stray bullet, but was not seriously injured.

The shopping center known as ‘Mall of America’ remains insured after a report of shooting occurred this Friday, the Bloomington, Minnesota police said this Saturday.

The ‘Mall of America’ opened its doors in 1992 as a way to revolutionize the shopping experience for its tens of millions of visitors each year.

According to its website, this shopping center is one of the most visited around the country and the world.

