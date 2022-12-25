Kurds protest in France after xenophobic shooting in the capital | News

Kurdish organizations in France took to the streets of Paris this Saturday to protest after the shooting reported the day before where three people of that ethnic group died at the hands of a xenophobic extremist.

Shooting leaves three dead and several injured in a Parisian neighborhood

The Kurdish Democratic Committee in France (CDKF) called the demonstration in which violent clashes between community representatives and police officers were reported.

In this regard, French media reported that 12 police officers were injured after Kurdish protesters threw stones, erected barricades and burned containers, for which law enforcement responded by firing tear gas.

Thousands of people attended the protest that began peacefully in the Place de la République in the Parisian capital, some of whom carried flags and insignia of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Türkiye considers a terrorist organization.

The French police reported that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was arrested in a hairdresser near the Kurdish cultural center with a briefcase containing several full magazines and a box of 45 caliber cartridges.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that the attacker’s intention was to kill foreigners while national media reported that the 69-year-old man at the time of his arrest asked “How many have I killed?”

For its part, the prosecution pointed out that the attacker, a retired train conductor, will be sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering three people this Friday, a woman and two men, and injuring three others, of whom one remains. in serious condition.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



