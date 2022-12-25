The death toll rises to 31 after an avalanche in a camp in Malaysia | News

The National Disaster Management Agency of Malaysia (Nadma) reported this Saturday that the body of the last fatal victim of the avalanche that occurred on December 16 in a camp in the Batang Kali region was found, after which the number of victims rose to 31. died during that tragedy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from landslide in Malaysian campsite rises to 26

The Hulu Selangor Police Chief, Superintendent Suffian Abdullah, confirmed that it is a minor, between seven and 12 years old. His lifeless body was found at 4:53 p.m. local time, at a depth of 1.5 meters. He was fully clothed and was inside a sleeping bag.

Abdullah said he had started to decompose and was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for autopsy.

According to the Malaysian Police, a total of 92 people were enjoying their vacations at the time of the tragedy. This occurred in the early morning hours, which is why most of the victims were sleeping and were surprised. The farm where the camp is located did not have a license to offer this service.

The final balance of the authorities is 31 dead (all of Malaysian nationality, of which 11 were minors) and 61 wounded.

With the discovery of this Saturday, the search and rescue operations of the victims concluded. The causes of the landslide are still unknown. This took place in the middle of the monsoon rainy season, but some media report that there was no precipitation in the area of ​​the tragedy.

The camp, located in the Father’s Organic Farm, is located about 40 kilometers from Kuala Lumpur (capital). The avalanche precipitated in hours of the morning. It is estimated that around 450,000 square meters of mud and other matter fell from a 30-meter-long slope.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



