UN condemns new decree against women in Afghanistan | News

The United Nations Organization on Saturday condemned the decree of the Taliban government in Afghanistan that prohibits women from working in any non-governmental organization (NGO) whether national or international.

Afghan gov’t orders new restriction against women

Through a statement, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that any order or decree of this type would violate the most fundamental rights of women, in addition to constituting a clear violation of humanitarian principles.

According to the text, the UN will try to coordinate a meeting with the Taliban leaders to find out in detail the new decree, which is added to the veto on female university education ruled less than a week ago.

“Depriving women of the free will to choose their own destiny, disempowering them and systematically excluding them from all aspects of public and political life represents a setback for the country,” the text concludes.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, also expressed his concern about this measure that affects Afghan women and girls.

Blinken threatened the Taliban government, stating that the decree could lead to the interruption of the shipment of humanitarian aid to the Asian country.

Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.

—Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken)

December 24, 2022

The European Union joined the voices condemning the Afghan government for the new decree.

The Taliban government issued an order on Saturday to ban women from working in any NGOs.

The order, issued by the Taliban’s Finance Minister, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, requests all NGOs to fire their employees on the grounds that they are not complying with Islamic law by not wearing the headscarf in their workplaces. worked.





