Kurdish rally ends in Paris

PARIS, December 24 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The police ousted the protesting Kurds from the Place de la Bastille in Paris, the demonstration ended, RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of Kurds took to the Place de la République in Paris to protest the shooting in the capital’s 10th arrondissement that killed three Kurdish activists on Friday. They consider the incident a terrorist attack against the Kurdish community. Protesters believe Turkey is behind the shooting.

The demonstration quickly turned into clashes with the police. Protesters smashed bus stops, overturned cars, set fire to furniture, garbage cans and broke cobblestones from the pavement, and then threw them at police officers.

Law enforcement officers repeatedly used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

As a result of the clashes, several people were injured, and the police carried out a number of arrests.

Place de la Bastille became the end point of the route of the protest movement of the Kurds. The remaining demonstrators tried to provoke the police again, but reinforced law enforcement detachments were able to force them out of the square, having previously fired tear gas several times.

The manifestation has ended.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on the street near the cultural center of the Kurds in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained. As a result of the shooting, three people were killed, two of the victims are in critical condition, and two more are in a state of moderate severity. As a representative of the Kurdish community told RIA Novosti, three Kurdish activists were killed. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of intentional murder.