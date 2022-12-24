At least 15 people die in the US due to a winter storm, media reported

WASHINGTON, December 24 – RIA Novosti. At least 15 people have died in the United States due to a winter storm that has hit much of the country, CNN reports.

A sharp drop in temperature, snowfalls, strong winds, sleet have caused many car accidents, power line breaks, and flight delays.

Four people died in weather-caused car accidents in Ohio, three each in Kansas and Kentucky, and one each in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Missouri. In New York State, two have died due to the fact that doctors could not get to their homes in time on snowy and icy roads.

More than 1,800 flights were canceled on Saturday. The most difficult situation has developed at the airports of Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver.

According to the monitoring Internet resource poweroutage.us, over 1.6 million consumers – households and enterprises – were left without electricity in the United States, most of all along the Atlantic coast, from Florida to Maine.