Taliban ordered NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

KABUL, December 24 – RIA Novosti. The Taliban (the Taliban movement* is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) have ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of female employees, local 1TV reports, citing a document from the Afghan Ministry of Economy.

Earlier, Afghan media reported that the Ministry of Higher Education in the Taliban government ordered to suspend the education of female students in private and public universities in Afghanistan. The Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan said that the education of girls in secular universities violates the laws of Islam and is contrary to Islamic traditions.