World

Taliban ordered NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






KABUL, December 24 – RIA Novosti. The Taliban (the Taliban movement* is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) have ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of female employees, local 1TV reports, citing a document from the Afghan Ministry of Economy.
It is reported that the work of employees instructed to suspend “until further notice.”
Earlier, Afghan media reported that the Ministry of Higher Education in the Taliban government ordered to suspend the education of female students in private and public universities in Afghanistan. The Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan said that the education of girls in secular universities violates the laws of Islam and is contrary to Islamic traditions.
Taliban under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
December 19, 09:39

Taliban publicly flogged 30 people in Afghanistan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

More than 30 police officers injured at Kurdish rally in Paris

26 mins ago

A Russian suspected of murdering a compatriot was detained in Gyumri

48 mins ago

Report launch of two missiles by North Korea | News

10 hours ago

Shooting leaves three dead and several injured in a Parisian neighborhood | News

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.