More than 30 police officers injured at Kurdish rally in Paris

PARIS, December 24 – RIA Novosti. Thirty-one police officers were injured in clashes with Kurdish protesters, Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez said.

“Law enforcement agencies detained 11 people for riots. <…> Dozens of protesters committed violent acts,” he said on BFMTV.

The demonstrators damaged dozens of shop windows, at least four cars, and set fire to one car.

Thousands of Kurds took to the Place de la République in Paris today to protest the shooting in the capital’s 10th arrondissement that killed three Kurdish activists on Friday. They consider the incident a terrorist attack against the Kurdish community. In their opinion, Turkey is behind the shooting. The protesters demand a fair investigation of the incident and chant anti-Turkish slogans.

The demonstration quickly turned into clashes with the police. The protesters beat bus stops, overturned cars, set fire to furniture, garbage cans and broke cobblestones from the pavement, and then threw them at law enforcement officers. Law enforcement officers repeatedly used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several people were injured in the clashes.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire in a street near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. The perpetrator was arrested. Three people were killed in the shooting, two of the victims are in critical condition, and two more are in a state of moderate severity.

As a representative of the community told RIA Novosti, all the dead are Kurdish activists. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of intentional murder.

The Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) called the shooting in Paris a heinous act of terrorism and called on community representatives to come out to a demonstration on Saturday.

On the eve of the shooting in Paris, several dozen Kurds gathered. They blamed Turkey for what happened. A spontaneous rally of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. As a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene, the protesters began to riot, burn garbage cans, and throw stones and bottles at the police.

In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades.

According to media reports, the shooter admitted that he planned to attack the Kurdish community and that his actions were inspired by racial hatred.