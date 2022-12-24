A Russian suspected of murdering a compatriot was detained in Gyumri

YEREVAN, Dec 24 – RIA Novosti. A Russian citizen was detained in the Armenian city of Gyumri on suspicion of the murder of a 37-year-old Russian woman, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

It is noted that information about the incident was received on Saturday morning. The operational-investigative group that arrived at the scene found the body of a 37-year-old woman in the apartment of one of the buildings in Gyumri. A criminal case was initiated under the article “murder”.

“As a result of the urgent measures taken … the identity of the suspect, who allegedly committed a crime, was identified – a citizen of the Russian Federation born in 2002. The investigation received information that the incident occurred on December 23 at about 19.30 (18.30 Moscow time). Between a man who rented an apartment and his girlfriend, a citizen of Russia born in 1985, had a quarrel, during which the man inflicted bodily harm on her, resulting in death, and fled the scene,” the statement on the website of the Investigative Committee says.