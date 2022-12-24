World
A Russian suspected of murdering a compatriot was detained in Gyumri
YEREVAN, Dec 24 – RIA Novosti. A Russian citizen was detained in the Armenian city of Gyumri on suspicion of the murder of a 37-year-old Russian woman, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.
It is noted that information about the incident was received on Saturday morning. The operational-investigative group that arrived at the scene found the body of a 37-year-old woman in the apartment of one of the buildings in Gyumri. A criminal case was initiated under the article “murder”.
“As a result of the urgent measures taken … the identity of the suspect, who allegedly committed a crime, was identified – a citizen of the Russian Federation born in 2002. The investigation received information that the incident occurred on December 23 at about 19.30 (18.30 Moscow time). Between a man who rented an apartment and his girlfriend, a citizen of Russia born in 1985, had a quarrel, during which the man inflicted bodily harm on her, resulting in death, and fled the scene,” the statement on the website of the Investigative Committee says.
It is noted that the suspect was detained and interrogated, a forensic medical examination was appointed to establish the nature of the injuries. “The investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the incident,” the statement said.
