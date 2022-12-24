Report launch of two missiles by North Korea | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the South Korean Army reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea or Sea of ​​Japan on Friday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea accuses its neighbor to the South of military provocations

According to the high command, the launch occurred from the Sunan area, in Pyongyang (capital), at 4:32 p.m. local (08:32 UTC).

He added that the rockets flew about 250 and 350 km, respectively, and that his experts are analyzing the distance they covered, the altitude and speed they reached, as well as other data.

#Korea The North today launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards its eastern coast. Since the beginning of the year, that country has launched some 40 missiles in response to “provocations” by South Korea and the US. pic.twitter.com/Chu1t1LGF3

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 23, 2022

The JCS demanded the cessation of these tests, which it considered a violation of the resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN).

He stressed that the South Korean military will maintain its capability-based readiness to respond forcefully to what it called North Korea’s provocation.

This launch took place after aerial exercises carried out on December 20 between South Korea and the United States (USA), in which F-22 aircraft and B-52H strategic bombers intervened. In addition, the US launched a unit of its space force to detect missile tests from the North.

In this context, Seoul and Washington announced that during the first half of 2023 they will expand the scale and variety of their military maneuvers and seek to recreate more “realistic” situations.

North Korea denounced that these exercises were a rehearsal for an invasion and that such actions raise tensions and become a threat to regional peace and stability.

On Sunday, December 18, Pyongyang launched into the East Sea two missiles that Seoul identified as medium-range. The next day, North Korean authorities claimed that this test was part of a project to develop a military reconnaissance satellite.

North Korea has reiterated that its military nuclear program has deterrent purposes in the face of hostility from the US, which maintains more than 28,000 soldiers deployed in South Korean territory. Pyongyang recently reported that it is advancing in the development of long-range hypersonic and solid-fuel missiles.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report