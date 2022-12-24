Shooting leaves three dead and several injured in a Parisian neighborhood | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A man killed three people with a firearm and injured at least three others, one of whom is in a state of absolute emergency, shortly before noon (UTC) on Friday in a district of Paris, France.

CMIO.org in sequence:

France registers 54,613 new cases of Covid-19 in a week

The attack took place inside the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish cultural center. The defendant was arrested by a team from the Security and Intervention Company (CSI). He is 69 years old. He would have been taken to the hospital in a relative emergency, according to the mayor of the 10th district, Alexandra Cordebard.

The “racist” motivations are being examined, according to the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, as the suspect is unfavorably known by the justice system for two attempted murders.

The first in Seine-Saint-Denis, for which he had been tried, before the prosecution appealed, having no further details on the case at this stage. The second on December 8, 2021. He had been accused on that occasion of racist violence with the use of a weapon and premeditation.

Kurdish center Ahmet Kaya was named after the singer of the same name. This association aims to “promote the gradual integration” of the Kurdish population living in Île-de-France (Paris) and also includes a traditional restaurant. Ten years ago, in January 2013, three PKK members were assassinated in the same district of Paris.

An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence, but nothing is yet known about the motives of the suspected gunman or whether he deliberately targeted the Kurdish center, the prosecutor’s office said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said psychological assistance would be made available to residents affected by the incident, and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he would return to Paris to “visit the site of this dramatic shooting.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report