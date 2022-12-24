Postal unions execute strike due to salary increase in Spain | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Federal Union of Posts and Telegraphs of Spain called another day of mobilizations for this Friday to demand the updating of the labor agreement in the face of rising inflation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Freight carriers begin indefinite strike in Spain

The union demands to renew the terms of the agreed agreement, which was signed in 2011 and expired in 2013, in pursuit of a salary review that allows to offset the loss of purchasing power that reaches 20 percent.

The state-level communication secretary of CGT Correos, Virginia Hidalgo, pointed out that “the Spanish labor reality has changed a lot since then, to such an extent that our agreement has obsolete articles directly outlawed by the National Court.”

Based on this, CGT affirmed through a statement that it demands the real coverage of all structural positions, the increase in hiring and quality of employment, a continuous working day of 35 hours a week and 30 for night shifts.

In turn, the postal workers demand measures that ensure the protection of health, the equalization of rights with the rest of the public sectors, as well as transparent employment exchanges.

Similarly, Hidalgo specified that “right now we are in the middle of a cycle of mobilizations that began on November 28, we continue these days, and we will continue on January 4 and 5 if the company does not sit down to negotiate the collective agreement” .

For its part, the Post Office asserted that it maintains an open dialogue with the union organizations, “with a spirit marked by a constructive attitude and active listening.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report