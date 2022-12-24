More than 20 million children at risk of drought in the Horn of Africa | News

More than 20 million children are at risk from drought in countries like Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

In that area known as the Horn of Africa, the reported number of children is facing hunger, thirst and severe disease, up from 10 million reported in July.

According to Unicef, climate change, conflicts, world inflation and cereal shortages devastate the region.

“While collective and accelerated efforts have mitigated some of the worst effects than feared, children in the Horn of Africa still face the most severe drought in more than two generations,” said UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for East Africa. and Southern, Lieke van de Wiel.

Likewise, it is estimated that almost two million children in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia require urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition, and more than two million people have been displaced due to the drought.

According to the United Nations (UN) in East Africa, “rainfalls have been below average for four consecutive seasons, causing a humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people, devastating agriculture and killing livestock, especially in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia”.

Other data from Unicef ​​warns that close to 24 million people face severe water scarcity while 2.7 million girls and boys do not attend school due to the drought.

In the same way, the entity refers that this situation favors other problems to increase, among them child labor, the marriage of girls, gender-based violence, including sexual violence, and female genital mutilation.

“We need a global effort to urgently mobilize resources to reduce further devastating and irreversible damage to children in the Horn of Africa. We must act now to save children’s lives, preserve their dignity and protect their future,” said Lieke van de Wiel.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



