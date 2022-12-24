WMO reiterates the urgency of acting on climate change | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this Friday about the urgency of action in the face of climate change caused by human activity before it is not possible to reverse the situation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

More than 20 million children at risk of drought in the Horn of Africa

Through a final statement from 2022, the entity pointed out that disasters connected with weather, water and climate, such as extreme floods, heat and drought, impacted numerous lives, having implications in the economies of billions. of dollars.

The agency of the international organization stressed the imperative of actions with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the implementation of climate change adaptation policies.

Likewise, the entity stated that the last eight years will be the warmest since temperature records have been recorded.

For its part, the La Niña event will prevent 2022 from being the warmest, but it will not be able to reverse the warming trend due to greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere.

In this sense, the United Kingdom’s meteorological office forecasts that the average global temperature in 2023 would be between 1.08 and 1.32 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, close to 1.5 of the Paris Agreement.

The agency reported that historical highs were recorded in the emission of greenhouse gases, sea level, heat content and ocean acidification.

He highlighted that the Alps had melted, the Greenland ice sheet lost mass and it rained instead of snowing at the summit, while the Arctic area is warmer, wetter and stormier.

The WMO pointed out that in 2022 no global temperature records were reported; but national heat records were recorded in many regions of the world.

The secretary general of the agency of the United Nations Organization (UN) enunciated meteorological disasters this year, such as the floods in Pakistan and the prolonged drought in the Horn of Africa, which herald a humanitarian catastrophe.

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas stressed that “it is imperative to improve preparedness for such extreme events and ensure we meet the UN target of early warnings for all within the next five years.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report