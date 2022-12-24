Reiterates Call for Action Against Israeli Crimes | News

World

Reiterates Call for Action Against Israeli Crimes

The president of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, urged the international community this Friday, with the purpose of celebrating Christmas and New Year, to break the silence and take concrete measures to stop Israel’s crimes in Palestinian territory.

Israeli troops kill Palestinian footballer in West Bank

“On this blessed occasion we call on the international community to break its silence and take concrete steps to stop Israeli crimes, including the expansion of colonial settlements and ongoing annexation, the consolidation of a racist Apartheid regime, the attempts to change the identity and character of the city of Jerusalem,” said Mahmoud Abbas.

He also denounced the desecration of Christian and Muslim holy places, the seizure of church property and all Palestinian property, as well as the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

Jerusalem churches denounce increasing attacks against Christian community
Christians are under constant pressure from radical Jewish groups that seek to displace this minority in order to Judaize the area and take over church property. pic.twitter.com/LOg0enYd0H

— Palestinalibre.org (@palestinalibre)
December 22, 2022

In this sense, he also condemned the demolitions, as well as the murders, other crimes and violations of international law, and confirmed that Palestine faces the policies and actions of its occupant together.

Abbas indicated that Palestine is committed to national values, stressing that the only way for his people, together with those in the region, to enjoy security, stability, prosperity and good neighborliness is for the Palestinians to realize their legitimate and long-standing rights. claimed.

“We will not accept the continuation of the occupation’s colonial settlement policies directed against the Christian presence and Christianity in our region, which is an integral part of the social fabric of our people and our region,” the Palestinian leader stressed.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

