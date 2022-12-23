The “Bank of Georgia” stated that they do not block the accounts of the Russians on purpose

TBILISI, December 23 – RIA Novosti. The “Bank of Georgia” does not specifically block the accounts of Russian citizens, the financial institution blocks the accounts of foreign users if their actions do not comply with the internal policy of the bank and their transactions are suspicious, an employee of the bank told RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Friday, information appeared on social networks that Russian citizens were closing accounts in one of the largest commercial Georgian banks, the Bank of Georgia, and that Russians could withdraw their funds from the bank within a few days.

“We are not dealing with a mass closing of accounts for Russians. Whether they are citizens of the Russian Federation or citizens of other states, the bank systematically checks customer accounts. Usually, blocking occurs if transactions and rules for using accounts do not comply with the bank’s internal policy or are suspicious. Others the criteria are unknown to us,” the bank employee said.

Representatives of the Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are not going to join the sanctions against Russia, which were introduced by the West because of the military operation in Ukraine.