MOSCOW, December 23 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, during a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors, listed the main tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy in 2023, among them there are no negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict.

One of the main tasks of diplomats, according to Zelensky, is to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

“Ukraine has united the European Union in an unprecedented way and received the status of a candidate for EU membership. This is a great achievement. We have applied for NATO membership,” Zelensky said at the conference, a video of the speech was published on his Telegram channel.

He also said that next year it is planned to open 10 embassies in African countries. In addition, Zelensky noted the need to meet the country’s defense needs. “You must constantly work to satisfy them (defense needs – ed.),” Zelensky said.

The restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector, according to him, is the next point of the tasks of diplomacy, Zelensky demanded that the ambassadors work on this topic “as closely as possible with the government, office, international organizations and partner states” in order to achieve results.

As for Russia, Zelensky did not say a word about negotiations to resolve the conflict, but suggested intensifying work on imposing anti-Russian sanctions, organizing a tribunal against the Russian Federation, and blocking Russian assets.

Another of the tasks of diplomacy for 2023, according to him, is “preparing for the planned NATO summit and ensuring concrete results of this summit for Ukraine.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.