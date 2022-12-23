Macron called the shooting in Paris a heinous attack on the Kurds

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire in the street near the cultural center of the Kurds in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to Agence France-Presse, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders – in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, as a result of the shooting, three people died, two of the victims are in critical condition, and two more are in a state of moderate severity. The dead – two men and one woman – belonged to the Kurdish community in Paris, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) said. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of intentional murder.