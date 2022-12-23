World
Macron called the shooting in Paris a heinous attack on the Kurds
PARIS, December 23 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the ‘heinous attack’ in Paris where three people were killed shooting in the city center near the Kurdish center.
On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire in the street near the cultural center of the Kurds in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to Agence France-Presse, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders – in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, as a result of the shooting, three people died, two of the victims are in critical condition, and two more are in a state of moderate severity. The dead – two men and one woman – belonged to the Kurdish community in Paris, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) said. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of intentional murder.
“The Kurds in France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. My thoughts are with the victims, with those who are fighting for life, with their families and loved ones. Appreciation for our law enforcement forces for their courage and composure,” Macron wrote on Twitter.
In 2021, a 69-year-old man who opened fire was arrested for attacking a migrant center in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, where he wounded two people. He was released pending trial 11 days before Friday’s attack.
