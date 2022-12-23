MOSCOW, December 23 – RIA Novosti. Le Figaro readers are actively discussing the Washington Post article about the lack of evidence of Russia’s involvement in the Nord Stream explosions.

The WP wrote this week that some Western officials privately admit that there is no evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the sabotage. At the same time, the interlocutors of the publication do not doubt the deliberate nature of the accident.

Yesterday, 19:41 Putin told who benefited from the Nord Stream explosion

Commentators were outraged that the publication is trying to pass off the obvious truth as some kind of sensation.

“Are they preparing in advance for the fact that new unpleasant facts about pipelines will be revealed? Let’s see what comes out. Obviously, some details of this story that compromise the West become impossible to hide. And now the Americans are preparing for a new leak,” wrote one of them.

“From the very beginning it was obvious that this was not Russia,” said another.

“The United States was against these pipelines from the very beginning and repeated this all the time. Who could sabotage this pipeline?” asked a third.

December 15, 01:28 Canada reimposes sanctions on turbines for Nord Stream

“As we said, Russia did not commit this sabotage. It is a pity that the European media do not know how to investigate and transmit nonsense indiscriminately and without reason,” another user shared his opinion.

“How interesting it turns out, the Washington Post writes about the lack of evidence against Russia, but what do we know about the investigation against the United States and its accomplices, such as Poland? summarized by the readers.

December 21, 13:07 The EU is not going to investigate the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream, said Lavrov

On September 26, a leak was discovered on the Russian export gas pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, in four places at once. Operator Nord Stream AG called the accident unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repairs.

The seismic center of Sweden has recorded powerful underwater explosions in the area of ​​ emergency . The authorities of Germany and Denmark do not exclude that they were caused by sabotage. The Kremlin called the incident an act of international terrorism, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not allowed to investigate the bombings, but everyone “is well aware of the ultimate beneficiary of this crime.” He also noted that “sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons”, they have begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure.