MOSCOW, December 23 – RIA Novosti. With its defense budget, the United States once again confirmed that Russia and China are enemies for the States, their strategy remains unchanged – to create problems for Moscow and Beijing, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told RIA Novosti.
US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the country’s defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year of about $850 billion, the White House reported. Ten billion dollars are allocated for military assistance to Taiwan, 800 million – to Ukraine. Another $6 billion will be used to contain Russia in Europe.
“The fact that China and Russia are strategic enemies for the United States has now been confirmed – it has found its financial confirmation. They allocate $10 billion to support Taiwan, and $6 billion to contain Russia,” the parliamentarian said, commenting on the articles of the US defense budget.
Shkhagoshev added that Washington’s strategy remains unchanged – to create problems for the Russian Federation and Beijing “as for their main opponents in this globalism” and “stably support military conflicts.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
