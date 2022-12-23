World

The United States confirmed that Russia and China are their strategic enemies, the deputy said

MOSCOW, December 23 – RIA Novosti. With its defense budget, the United States once again confirmed that Russia and China are enemies for the States, their strategy remains unchanged – to create problems for Moscow and Beijing, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told RIA Novosti.
US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the country’s defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year of about $850 billion, the White House reported. Ten billion dollars are allocated for military assistance to Taiwan, 800 million – to Ukraine. Another $6 billion will be used to contain Russia in Europe.
The US is planning a full-scale war with Russia

“The fact that China and Russia are strategic enemies for the United States has now been confirmed – it has found its financial confirmation. They allocate $10 billion to support Taiwan, and $6 billion to contain Russia,” the parliamentarian said, commenting on the articles of the US defense budget.
Shkhagoshev added that Washington’s strategy remains unchanged – to create problems for the Russian Federation and Beijing “as for their main opponents in this globalism” and “stably support military conflicts.”
Washington seeks to destroy Russia on the model of the USSR

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

