The United States will continue to assist Europe in the investigation of the Nord Stream

WASHINGTON, December 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States will continue to maintain close coordination with its European allies in supporting investigations into the Nord Stream explosions, a State Department spokesman told RIA Novosti.
He commented on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the explosions at Nord Stream are an act of international terrorism and behind them are countries interested in gas transit exclusively through Ukraine.
“We said it was a sabotage. We will continue to coordinate closely with our European allies and partners, support European investigations and continue our efforts to strengthen energy independence,” the State Department spokesman said.
“Any assumptions about US involvement in this event are absolutely unfounded,” the American diplomat said.
The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe: – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom had been allowed to examine the site of the Nord Stream explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
The EU is not going to investigate the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream, said Lavrov

