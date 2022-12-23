UN denounces effects of violence in Sudan due to political crisis | News

Report This Content

Nearly 900 people died, another 1,100 were injured and almost 300,000 ended up displaced so far in 2022 in Sudan, due to the violence generated by the conflict that that African country has been experiencing since 2013, according to a report by the United Nations Organization. United (UN).

The document, presented by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), highlighted the incidence of malaria in 1.9 million people, the almost 4,800 cases of dengue and the increase in malaria.

“Incidents of conflict between communities, mainly over access to resources and their control, continued to affect the civilian population, with 32,777 people displaced as of November in the states of Western Kordofan and Central Darfur,” the report detailed.

According to the OCHA office, most of the displaced are located between Blue Nile (127,961), Western Darfur (93,779) and Western Kordofan (30,272). So far this year, 334 incidents (local conflicts and armed attacks) have been reported throughout the country, 45 of them in November alone.

The humanitarian body confirmed that a shipment of food aid for one million people was delivered in November. Between January and September 2022, the United Nations managed to assist 9.1 million people with food, medical care, water, sanitation, protection and other services.

Sudan is experiencing a deep political and economic crisis, in the midst of a complex transition process after a military coup on October 25, 2021, which has buried wages and raised inflation along with the budget deficit.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



