World

UN denounces effects of violence in Sudan due to political crisis | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Nearly 900 people died, another 1,100 were injured and almost 300,000 ended up displaced so far in 2022 in Sudan, due to the violence generated by the conflict that that African country has been experiencing since 2013, according to a report by the United Nations Organization. United (UN).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Sudanese coup leaders and opponents sign transition agreement

The document, presented by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), highlighted the incidence of malaria in 1.9 million people, the almost 4,800 cases of dengue and the increase in malaria.

“Incidents of conflict between communities, mainly over access to resources and their control, continued to affect the civilian population, with 32,777 people displaced as of November in the states of Western Kordofan and Central Darfur,” the report detailed.

Out now!!
Sudan Humanitarian Update Nov 2022:
⚠️About 32.8K people displaced in West Kordofan and Central Darfur.
⚠️Almost 300K people displaced, 900 killed and 1.1K injured due to conflicts.
⚠️The 2022 HRP was 42.6% funded as of November 2022.
Read now: pic.twitter.com/ejPGa4sUBZ

— UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan)
December 20, 2022

According to the OCHA office, most of the displaced are located between Blue Nile (127,961), Western Darfur (93,779) and Western Kordofan (30,272). So far this year, 334 incidents (local conflicts and armed attacks) have been reported throughout the country, 45 of them in November alone.

The humanitarian body confirmed that a shipment of food aid for one million people was delivered in November. Between January and September 2022, the United Nations managed to assist 9.1 million people with food, medical care, water, sanitation, protection and other services.

Sudan is experiencing a deep political and economic crisis, in the midst of a complex transition process after a military coup on October 25, 2021, which has buried wages and raised inflation along with the budget deficit.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Israeli troops kill Palestinian soccer player in the West Bank | News

2 hours ago

UK hospices cut services over energy bills | News

3 hours ago

Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he will form a government in Israel | News

4 hours ago

President Putin highlights stability of the Russian economy | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.