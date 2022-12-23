Israeli troops kill Palestinian soccer player in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

Israeli occupation forces assassinated Palestinian soccer player Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma on Thursday during an intervention in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestinian prisoner dies with cancer in Israeli custody

According to national media, the 23-year-old, who lived in the city of Tubas, died after being wounded by bullets from Zionist troops as a result of the clashes.

In this regard, Mustafa Daraghma of the Tulkarem Thaqafi football team was shot in the back and feet during the Israeli intervention which left 24 Palestinians injured.

The clashes between the military forces and the Arabs occurred after a large number of soldiers stormed east of Nablus to protect settlers who desecrated the Tomb of Jospeh.

After the occupation forces were interrupted by the Palestinians, the Israeli troops opened fire and sprayed tear gas in considerable quantities.

Ahmad Atef Daragmah, a 23-year-old player for the Palestinian club Thaqafi Tulkarem, was killed yesterday by the Israeli army in Nablus.

We join the mourning of Palestinian football and send our condolences to the player’s family.

Rest in peace Ahmad.#TodoUnPueblo ���� pic.twitter.com/AVE1ZNI9lJ

— Palestinian Sports Club (@CDPalestinoSADP)

December 22, 2022

For his part, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, called on the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) to denounce the crime perpetrated by the occupation forces.

With the death of Mustafa Daraghma, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in the occupied territories this year rises to 224 people, of whom 53 have been in the Gaza Strip.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



