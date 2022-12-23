UK hospices cut services over energy bills | News

Report This Content

Orphanage charities that provide end-of-life services in partnership with the NHS have warned on Friday that they will have to close beds and lay off staff due to the catastrophic impact of the surge. of energy bills in your daily operating costs.

British ambulance workers stage strike

The UK network of independent hospice providers, mainly run by volunteers, said hospices were experiencing what they called “a perfect storm of sky-high costs and rising demand just as revenue from traditional public fundraising methods They’re collapsing.”

They also warned that many patients receiving hospice care at home struggle to maintain optimal standards of care because they cannot afford to run the central heating and electrical medical equipment used in their daily clinical care.

Hospices, which typically rely on charitable donations for 70 to 80 percent of their operating costs, and are heavy users of gas and electricity, have reported facing increases in energy bills of up to 350 percent.

There are over 200 hospices across the UK, caring for over 300,000 adults and children each year who need end-of-life care and treatment for life-shortening conditions. Many hospices reported increased demand for services from people whose conditions went undiagnosed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am terminal and that’s scary you know. I am scared but the nurses and consultants are there to hold my hand.” – Maggie talks about her experience of palliative care.

— Hospice UK (@hospiceuk)

December 14, 2022

Hospice UK chief executive Toby Porter urged Rishi Sunak’s government to offer guarantees to hospices that they would continue to receive state aid with energy bills after the current business support scheme ends on March 31.

“The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on hospices and the people they care for. Hospices are a critical partner to the health system…If rising energy costs affect their ability to continue those services, then this will have a knock-on effect on the already overburdened NHS,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



