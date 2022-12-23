Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he will form a government in Israel | News

Report This Content

Israel’s candidate for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called President Isaac Herzog on Thursday and announced that he has gathered enough votes to form a government.

A message made public by Netanyahu himself reads: “Dear President, thanks to the enormous public support we received in the last elections, I inform you that I have been able to form a government that will act in the interest of all the citizens of Israel.”

The next government will be made up of the factions: Likud, Shas, Religious Zionism and Torah Judaism. And in reaction, Likud’s Shlomo Karai also referred to Netanyahu’s announcement, saying “We have lived, sustained and achieved a full right-wing government. Now is the time to govern. Good luck to Israel’s incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

בזכות התמיכה afting pic.twitter.com/ijtDppkaSm

— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu)

December 21, 2022

After the conversation the day before, this Thursday morning the coalition agreements with the association begin to take final shape. Some of the agreements were not signed but agreed orally with the heads of the different parties.

Netanyahu’s Likud party came first in the November 1 legislative elections, the fifth in three and a half years.

In these elections, the Likud obtained 32 seats in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), its Orthodox allies 18 and the Religious Zionism alliance 14, a record for the extreme right.

After the elections, the president gave Netanyahu the mandate to form a government, for which he entered into discussions with his allies to distribute the ministerial portfolios.

The prime minister-elect had until December 11 to announce the new Executive, but requested a two-week extension, the maximum provided by law. President Herzog only granted him an additional term of ten days.





