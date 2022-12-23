World

President Putin highlights stability of the Russian economy | News

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, highlighted this Thursday that the economy of the Eurasian country shows a better performance than that of several members of the Group of Twenty (G20), as he stated at a press conference offered this Thursday.

Russia will meet all the objectives of the operation in Ukraine

Regarding his statement, as an example, the president referred to the volume of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and stressed that all this is far from the predictions of many Westerners who spoke of collapse and catastrophe.

The leader added that even experts expected a slight fall in Russian GDP of 2.9 percent, however, the real decline has been 2.5 percent.

Along the same lines, Putin emphasized that the unemployment rate in Russia is below the level of the pandemic and stands between 3.8 and 3.9 percent.

“The labor market is stable, as are the government’s finances. There are no moments of alarm here either. All this is not something out of the blue, but the result of the work of the Government, the regional teams, the companies and the general state of mind in society, which shows unity and the desire to work together to achieve common goals,” he asserted.

In conclusion, the dignitary assured that both the Government and the people of Russia feel confident in their economic development and in meeting the objectives set for 2022 and 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

