BUDAPEST, Dec 22 – RIA Novosti. A new version of the traditional “Christmas tram” has appeared on the streets of Budapest, decorated with energy-saving illumination, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Previously popular with tourists, the “Christmas tram” in Budapest this year entered the routes without LED lighting, in order to save money, it was replaced with decorations for the interior of the cars. This caused disappointment among residents and visitors of the city, Internet users compared the Christmas tram without illumination with meatballs without meat and expressed doubt that such a savings measure justifies itself and compensates for the damage from the outflow of tourists, which the “Christmas tram” traditionally attracted.

Since the second half of December, a new, energy-saving tram has appeared on the streets of the city, which is a kind of compromise between the two versions of the “Christmas” one. The energy-saving tram, like the traditional Christmas tram, is decorated with rows of small light bulbs, but not all over the windows, but only from above. At the same time, paper garlands hang on the windows, as in the new Christmas one. The energy-saving tram goes on routes only in the afternoon, so that the illumination is visible in the dark.

“This year, we decorated one of the trams with a light curtain as a sign of energy saving. Kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy, which is returned to the system and to the battery. Thanks to this, it is possible to operate a certain amount of LED lighting without using additional energy and additional costs,” the company said. BKV Zrt., a transport manager in the Hungarian capital.

Earlier, the authorities of the Hungarian capital decided to abandon the Christmas illumination on the streets of the city this year in order to save almost 30 million forints (about 70 thousand euros). However, both traditional fairs in the center of Budapest, after discussions and a change in the organizer, decided to hold as a result, they opened in mid-November.

The Hungarian authorities declared a state of emergency in the energy sector in the summer, and subsequently ordered government institutions to reduce gas consumption by 25%, with the exception of hospitals and social institutions, and set temperature limits in government institutions at +18 ° C. In addition, in order to save money, it was decided to extend the winter holidays for schoolchildren and civil servants for a week – they will last from December 22 to January 8 – at the expense of autumn holidays.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.