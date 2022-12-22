Zelensky returned to Ukraine after a visit to the United States

MOSCOW, December 22 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Ukraine after his visit to the United States, as well as a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Poland, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing his press secretary Sergei Nikiforov.

Nikiforov told the agency that Zelensky crossed the Ukrainian border after a “short stop” in Poland.

On Wednesday, Zelensky arrived in Washington, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress.

Zelensky said on Thursday that he had met with Polish President Duda on his way back from the United States.