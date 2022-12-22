World
The White House said it counted the people and money of the Wagner group
WASHINGTON, December 22 – RIA Novosti. At a briefing for journalists, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the US National Security Council, said that, according to American estimates, the number of the Wagner group in the framework of the special operation is 50 thousand people, and the monthly costs reach $ 100 million, but did not explain in any way, on on which such conclusions are drawn.
“We estimate that (the number of)” Wagner “is now about 50,000 people,” – says Kirby.
“Expenses total more than $100 million to fund Wagner’s operations in Ukraine,” he added.
The White House spokesman also said that, according to the US, the DPRK allegedly delivered missiles to Russia in November specifically for their use by the Wagner group. In September, the North Korean Defense Ministry said that the DPRK did not supply and does not have plans to supply Russia with weapons or ammunition, as the US claims, these unfounded accusations are designed to undermine the image of Pyongyang.
The US authorities have previously placed the Wagner group on the sanctions list.
