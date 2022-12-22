Congress presents a report on the assault on the US Capitol | News

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol concluded that former President Donald Trump was ultimately responsible for the insurrection, presenting the public and the Justice Department with a large amount of of evidence why he should be prosecuted for multiple crimes, according to a summary of a final report expected to be filed Wednesday.

According to the summary, which was already made public last Monday: “This evidence has led to an absolute and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was of a single person: former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

The summary describes in great detail how Trump tried to dominate, pressure and involve anyone unwilling to help him reverse his electoral defeat, knowing that many of his plans were illegal.

His lobbyists included election administrators in battleground states, senior Justice Department leaders, state legislators and others.

The first criminal statute we invoke for referral is Title 18 Section 1512(c).

We believe that the evidence assembled throughout our hearings warrants a criminal referral of former President Donald J. Trump, John Eastman, and others for violations of this statute. pic.twitter.com/VLRfca2MsM

— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte)

December 19, 2022

The report even suggests possible witness tampering in the committee’s investigation.

The committee concludes that Trump “deliberately spread false accusations of fraud” to help him in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and successfully solicit around $250 million in political contributions. These false claims provoked his supporters to violence on January 6.”

The summary of the report says there is evidence to prosecute Trump for multiple crimes, including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements, assisting or aiding an insurrection, conspiring to injure or impede to an officer and seditious conspiracy.

In addition, several others are named as participants in the conspiracies the committee links to Trump, including then-Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark and Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as Trump-linked lawyers, Kenneth Chesebro and Rudy Giuliani.

The committee outlines 17 findings from its investigation that support its reasoning for the criminal references, including that Trump knew the fraud allegations he was pushing were false and continued to amplify them anyway.

“President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and illegally call for the vote count to stop was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. It was premeditated ”, says the summary.

The full report, based on more than 1,000 interviews, collected documents including emails, text messages, phone records and a year and a half of investigation by the nine-member bipartisan committee, will be released Wednesday, along with transcripts and other collected materials. on the research.





